LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A crash into a power pole in Silver Lake Monday morning knocked out electricity to hundreds of customers.
The collision occurred at 4:45 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street.
According to Los Angeles police, a truck careened into a power pole, sparking a fire. L.A. Fire Department crews responded and extinguished the blaze.
Its unclear if anyone was hurt. The truck was empty, prompting investigators to believe the drive ran from the scene, police said.
As of 7 a.m., 2,922 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers were without electricity. It was expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m.