LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A recall effort against Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin De León was terminated after one of its proponents removed themselves from the petition.
Pauline Adkins, the leader of the recall effort terminated the petition Friday. Nov. 12, according to the Los Angeles City Clerk Election Division. Adkins announced on Facebook that since the petition dropped below the minimum required proponents of five, the recall effort was forced to be terminated but claimed the group will strategize and recall campaign was "far from over."
The effort began after De León announced efforts to build tiny homes in Eagle Rock and Highland Park to help stem the housing crisis plaguing the entire state, but especially in Los Angeles.
The 224-bed Tiny Home Village is 6.8 acres along the Arroyo Seco Parkway and is the largest of its kind in the United States.
De León is the third council member who faced a recall effort this year after residents organized recalls against councilmembers Nithya Raman and Mike Bonin.
However, only Bonin still faces an active effort after the request to recall Raman was terminated on Sept.13 after the group believed it could not reach its Nov. 4 deadline.
According to Nico Ruderman the organizer of Bonin’s recall, the group has 39,188 signatures well over the 27,317 needed to prompt a recall election. Verification of the signatures must still be verified by the city clerk.
