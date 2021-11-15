LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District Monday extended a no-burn order in much of the Southland until Tuesday night due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
The residential wood-burning ban was originally set to end at 11:59 p.m. Monday but it will now extend through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and all of Orange County are prohibited from burning wood both indoors and outdoors.
The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert.
Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat are exempt from the requirement.
Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at http://www.AirAlerts.org.
