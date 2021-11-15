LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grammy award-winning Mexican rock band Mana announced Monday a residency at the Forum in Inglewood starting in March.
The arena residency marks the first-ever in the city of Los Angeles. Mana said they promise to play "for as long as Los Angeles fans will have them."
The Forum will be the only place in the United States where fans will be able to see Mana play live in 2022.
"We are proud to announce this historic residency with Mana, doing what no other band has ever done in Los Angeles," said Geni Lincoln, general manager and senior vice president of booking for the Forum.
“On their 2019 Rayando El Sol Tour, Mana cemented their position as the reigning kings of the Forum, breaking the record for the most shows sold out on a single tour since our remodel and reopening. This residency is the culmination of an incredible journey, with an incredible band, and we look forward to hosting their fans from around the world for these historic shows.”
Performances will begin on March 18 and 19 and April 22 and 23, with more dates soon to be announced.
Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Ticketmaster.com.
