LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Department is mourning one of its own who was found dead of an apparent suicide, reportedly in front of one of the department’s substations.

Chris Zamora, 44, was found dead in his vehicle Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The coroner has not yet ruled on the manner of death, but Long Beach police said their officer had died from an apparent suicide.

We are heartbroken over the passing of one of our officers, who was found deceased from an apparent suicide on Saturday Afternoon. Please keep our officers' family, friends, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5usMAmtWNk — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) November 14, 2021

“We are heartbroken over the passing of one of our officers, who was found deceased from an apparent suicide on Saturday afternoon,” the department said in a tweet.

According to the Long Beach Police Officers Association, Zamora was especially noted for his work with the gang detail. California state Sen. Lena Gonzalez said she had worked with Zamora in some of Long Beach’s most underserved neighborhoods.

Today, my thoughts are with LB Officer Christopher Zamora & his family. As an LB Councilwoman, I had the honor of working with him in some of LB’s most underserved neighborhoods. He was always uplifting with LB youth and left a positive imprint in our communities…may he RIP. pic.twitter.com/ZIkROqMSrg — Lena Gonzalez (@SenGonzalez_33) November 14, 2021

“He was always uplifting with LB youth and left a positive imprint in our communities,” she said in a tweet.

Zamora was found in the parking lot of Long Beach police’s substation at 3800 E. Willow Street, according to the Long Beach Post, which says this has been the second suicide in the same location in just three years.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing depression or having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK (8255) or text “HELLO” to 741741.