LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday marked the deadline for Los Angeles Unified School District workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Employees were required to have at least one dose by Oct. 15, and both by Nov. 15.
As of Monday, it was not immediately known how many LAUSD employees have not yet complied with the mandate.
In October, the district said 99% of district administrators and 99% of classroom teachers had reported their vaccination status along with 97% of classified supervisors and 97% of all district employees.
Employees who fail to meet the vaccination requirement may face “disciplinary action, including but not limited to placement on unpaid leave and/or separation from service,” the district’s website said.
Employees who have medical or religious exemptions did not need to meet the vaccination deadline.
