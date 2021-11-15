LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help Monday in locating a 27-year-old man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and depression missing from the Lancaster area.
Kameron David Bryant was last seen on Oct. 20 in the Lancaster area with his family, according to LASD.
Bryant is described as a Black man standing 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left forearm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
