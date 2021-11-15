SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – As gas prices in Southern California skyrocket, interest in the potential cost-cutting value of alternate-fuel vehicles is also rising.

“It’s my husbands, one of his cars, and now I drive it a lot probably because of the gas prices are crazy,” said Tesla owner Leslie Gifford.

The demand for gas has spiked and experts don’t see an end in sight yet.

“We don’t anticipate that the demand for fuel is going to decrease anytime soon,” Spokesperson Doug Shupe, with the American Automotive Association, said.

Triple A also said there’s a direct correlation from the introduction of the vaccine to people wanting to free themselves from lockdown over the course of this year.

“Even though it sucks to have such high gas prices, maybe a little bit of good will come out of it, people start shifting to electric and hybrid,” Benji Miller said.

Experts report that’s exactly what’s happened, something like a domino-effect. According to Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive second quarter data, electrified vehicle sales are up 200% year over year.

Miller owns a Prius and said his mother, Lee, owns an all-electric BMW.

“She hasn’t been to a gas station in years,” Miller said.

“Literally, I haven’t been to a gas station in five years,” his mother responded.

Triple A said with technology improving, electric vehicles can travel father on a charge and hybrids now come in SUVs, for example, providing more variety for everyone.

“There’s so many more options on the market these days that in addition to the higher gas prices, and the environmental benefits, people are considering them because they just make sense for some families,” Shupe said.

The automotive association also urged people to do their research before buying a hybrid or all-electric vehicle, to ensure that the car will fit your specific needs.