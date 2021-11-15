SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his children as they walked home from a family gathering.

“James was an amazing guy,” said his brother Billy Vargas as he began to weep. “All I keep hearing in my head is my mom — ‘Take (care of) your brother he’ll always be by your side.”

James Vargas was walking to get tacos with his wife and two children early Sunday morning when a man approached the father and shot him.

The murder took place in South Los Angeles on the corner of Central Avenue and 92nd Street. Witnesses said that the man approached Vargas and asked him where he was from. Before the father of two could respond the assailant shot him in the chest. He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds and died.

“He was never the one to start anything so the fact that this came out of nowhere with him getting shot like that,” said his sister Kathy Vargas. “He just didn’t deserve that.”

The Los Angeles Police Department and the family are unsure why Vargas was targeted, and both confirmed that he had no gang affiliation.

“It’s not right,” said brother Manny Vargas. “It’s not right to shoot random people in the street.”

Witnesses said that the shooter left the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Police are still searching for the suspect.

“I want Justice,” said Manny. “I want to find whoever is responsible for this.”