LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Chicago Bulls only gave up the lead twice in the early minutes of their Monday night game where they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-103.

The Lakers could not contain the Bulls offense allowing DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Zach Lavine to score 89 points. DeRozan led the game in scoring with 38 points, a new season-high. Ball also posted a season-high 27 points, while also filling the state sheet with eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Lavine finished the game with 26 points.

The Lakers struggled from behind the arc, shooting 6 for 32 from three, a little less than 19%.

Anthony Davis struggled to get anything going in the first half, scoring only eight points while also picking up a technical foul, his first of the night. In the second half, he came out hot out of the gates tallying 12 points before being ejected with 2:20 left in the third quarter. He finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

In his second game of the season, Talen Horton-Tucker played 37 minutes and led the Lakers in scoring with 28 points, shooting 47% from the field and 44% from three. Russell Westbrook struggled from beyond the arc missing all six attempts but still scored 25 points with a 42% field goal percentage. He also led the Lakers in assists with eight and grabbed six rebounds.

The Lakers’ bench struggled to put together any offense totaling 18 points the entire game.

Horton-Tucker scored the opening points of the game giving the Lakers their first lead. Their last led would be with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

Los Angeles will begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday, Nov.17 against the Milwaukee Bucks.