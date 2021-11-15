LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was stabbed on a Blue Line train Monday, and authorities say they are searching for three suspects in the Florence area.
The stabbing happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the train near Florence and Graham Avenue.
The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The train has been stopped at the Florence station, where authorities are on the scene for the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.