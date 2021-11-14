SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon is still missing a suspect, according to LAPD.
The incident occurred around around 6 p.m., close to the intersection of West Florence Avenue and South Hobart Boulevard.
The person who died, identity and age undisclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.
An investigation has been opened as authorities search for a motive and suspect in the shooting.
