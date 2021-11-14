PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) – A suspect is at large in a shooting in Pico Rivera on Sunday.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Dork Street.
Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a traffic collision and possible hit-and-run, but when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was sitting in his car.
The deputies initiated emergency life-saving techniques, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after.
At this point in the investigation there is no known motive for the shooting. Authorities are canvassing the area for any potential information, including surveillance footage from nearby buildings.
Anyone with information on this shooting was asked call the LASD’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.MORE NEWS: Resident Calls On City To Clean Up Elephant Hill
