LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Don’t break out those winter coats yet, Californians. November traditionally comes with chillier, fall weather as Americans bundle up and prep for the holiday season.
However, this is the fourth day in-a-row where temperatures have risen across Southern California, setting records for heat in many cities.
Woodland Hills specifically set a November high at 96°, breaking the record previously record of 93° set in 2016. This came close to the hottest temperature across the nation – missing that mark by just 1°.
Not surprisingly, Palm Springs was on that long list of cities that broke records – sitting at 93° on Sunday.
Big Bear also broke a record, something that skiers and snowboarders may not want to hear, checking in at 72°.
The seasonal Santa Ana winds and high overhead pressure are two big factors in this recent rise in warm temps.
While the last four days have been, as some Angelenos may call “miserable,” colder temperatures are on the way, which should help everyone get as they prepare to get into the holiday spirit.
Above average temperatures are expected to last through Monday, before things start to take a serious dip in coming days. Meteorologists suggest that Southern Californians could see a 20° drop from Sunday-afternoon’s highs.