SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Santa Monica Police have reported a fatal hit-and-run that occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The incident took place on 10th Street and Pico Boulevard, when a pedestrian was struck by what authorities are now stating is a white Dodge Challenger with red racing stripes on the hood.

According to officials, the pedestrian was initially struck by the Challenger, before getting hit again by a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.

The accident was reported by the second driver.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel. Initial reports suggest that the man is aged somewhere between 50 and 60 years.

It is currently unclear whether or not the victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Residents are frustrated with the situation, as the roads have just been repaved and have yet to undergo fresh coats of paint for crosswalks, lanes and traffic directions.

Santa Monica Police Departments Major Accident Response team has opened an investigation, and are searching for surveillance footage in the area.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run driver was to call Santa Monica police Detective Evan Raliegh at 310-458-8954 or he department at 310-458-8461.

