WILMINGTON (CBSLA) — New fines meant to clear the backlog at the Port of Los Angeles will start Monday.
The backlog at the port has impacted the global supply chain leading to inflation and delayed deliveries.
The “harbor tariff,” as described by the Los Angeles City Council, will fine shipping companies that leave empty containers at the port for more than six or nine days depending on where the containers are headed. If the containers remain past the deadline it is a $100 initial fine and an additional $100 for every subsequent day they remain.
Councilman Joe Buscaino claimed the fines are not to meant to turn a profit for the city but to decongest the port.
“We need to send a strong message and use economic incentives to move this cargo off the docks and get it to its rightful destination,” said Buscaino, who pushed for the implementation of this fine. “Implementing this new tariff will help us incentivize the movement of goods to their final destination.”
According to the councilman, there are about 90 container ships waiting off the coast near the Port of L.A. and Long Beach carrying about $85 billion worth of goods.
“We want to make sure that gridlock does not spoil Christmas and that our neighboring communities are safe at the same time,” said Buscaino.