VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people both of whom were 91 and married.
The bodies were located inside a home in the 11100 block of Broadview Drive in Moorpark just before noon Saturday.
It was there that deputies responded to a call from a man reporting two bodies at the location.
Upon arrival, deputies located the deceased, identified as a married couple. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Deputies said there were no outstanding suspects.
The cause and manner of the deaths was still under investigation.