SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A search is underway Sunday for the driver who struck and killed a man in Santa Monica.
The crash happened on Tenth Street and Pico Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. When authorities arrived following a call of a crash, they located the male victim. The caller who reported the crash was a second driver who potentially struck the victim after the initial hit-and-run.
“It is especially upsetting. I sadly predicted that something sad was going to happen with the new asphalt on Pico. Drivers here are doing 55 on a 35 on a normal day,” said Ross, a resident. “Now with the new asphalt, we see people doing 70. It’s too fast. It is insane.”
The crash remains under investigation.