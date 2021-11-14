EL MONTE (CBSLA) – El Monte Police on Sunday evening were involved in a pursuit with a suspect wanted for an alleged hate crime assault.

According to authorities, the hate crime assault happened at Mariposa Park in El Monte against an African American juvenile and his father at 7:48 p.m. El Monte Police Department responded to the scene when the vehicle took off.

The pursuit began in El Monte before the suspect took an onramp onto the I-10 Westbound towards Union Station and Chinatown. They then headed through Lincoln Heights before remerging onto the I-10 Freeway, this time headed Eastbound.

The gray sedan was packed with five occupants including the driver.

The suspect was clocked going speeds of over 100 miles per hour on several instances, and their travel into the city was likely intended to make things more difficult for pursuing police.

El Monte Police requested assistance from California Highway Patrol, who took over the pursuit after several minutes.

Shortly after exiting I-10, the vehicle was stopped by traffic when the occupants of the vehicle began to scatter out. Authorities apprehended two occupants and the driver while two others fled from the scene. A fourth suspect was apprehended shortly after fleeing. Police apprehended the fifth and final suspect after a short search of the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.