LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Minnesota Vikings held off the Los Angeles Chargers to seal their victory, 27-20.

Justin Herbert threw for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception, his seventh of the season. He connected with Kennan Allen eight times for 98 yards. Austin Eckler led the team in rushing clocking in 11 carries for 44 yards while also grabbing the sole receiving touchdown.

Kirk Cousins threw for 276 yards, connected in the endzone with tight end Tyler Conklin twice.

Receiver Justin Jefferson led the game in receiving yards with 143, raking in nine out of 11 targets.

The Vikings drew first blood with a Greg Joseph field goal in the second quarter. The two teams traded field goals and touchdowns leading into halftime. The Vikings scored the first touchdown of the game with a five-yard pass to Conklin set up by a Herbert interception to start the drive. The Chargers responded on the next drive with a 1-yard rush by Larry Rountree III for the final score before halftime.

The Chargers carried the momentum into the third quarter with the first drive of the second half capturing the lead on a two-yard completion to Ekeler. However, the Vikings responded in kind with 2:33 left in the quarter with another touchdown pass to Conklin.

Minnesota sealed the game with a dagger touchdown by Dalvin Cook with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter. Cook led the game in rushing with 94 yards on 24 carries.

The Chargers look to rebound against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who tied with the Detroit Lions, next Sunday at 5:20 p.m.