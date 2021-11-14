LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in L.A. that left a man in critical condition.
The incident unfolded in the 1600 block of Firestone Boulevard around 12:05 a.m. Sunday.
It was then that authorities arrived and located the victim, who had been shot.
The man was rushed to the hospital where he remains.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call authorities at (323) 890-5500.