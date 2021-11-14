COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly double shooting in Compton.
The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton.
When authorities responded, they located two individuals who had been shot in a car. Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The men, both of whom were in their early 20s, died at the scene.
Prior to the deadly shooting, deputies learned there had been a large illegal street racing event near the location. Deputies believe both incidences are related.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.