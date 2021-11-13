SHADOW HILLS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to reports of a trailer fire in Shadow Hills on Saturday afternoon.READ MORE: One Man Wounded In Florence Shooting
Initial reports rolled in around 4:00 p.m., informing authorities of a trailer fire at 8604 W. La Tuna Canyon Road.
The fire started in a trailer on the property before spreading to a two-car detached garage nearby.
It took approximately 20 minutes for 50 firefighters to put out the fire, and early information shows that two people are being treated for burn injuries.
Thus far there is no information on the victims of the fire other than that one male and one female are undergoing the medical evaluations. The extent of their injuries is also unknown.READ MORE: Gold Line Project Is Set To Close Lone Hill Avenue In Glendora
LAFD officials also report that an unspecified amount of “exotic animals,” have been removed from the property.
None of the animals are said to be injured, and at the time the type of animals is unspecified, although there appear to be horse stables nearby.
While arson investigators survey the scene and determine cause in the incident, La Tuna Canyon Road is closed in both directions. This is additionally due to the large amount of hose lines in the road.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.MORE NEWS: Boy Wanted In Connection With Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Rosemead Missing
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)