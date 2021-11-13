SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Salvation Army hosted one of several food distributions Saturday with a giveaway of 1,000 turkeys as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.
The goal of the event was to combat food insecurity in the area and provide families with what they need during the pandemic.
The donated turkeys were a hot commodity as many set their alarms extra early to get one.
"The early bird gets the worm," said Joe Bates, a Watts resident. "So I woke up early to get it."
By 8 a.m. Saturday there were about 60 turkeys left to give out, according to food drive organizers.