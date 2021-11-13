LANCASTER (CBSLA) – At least four people were injured in a two-car crash in Lancaster on Saturday evening.
One child was airlifted to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles following mild complaints of discomfort. The three adults involved were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.
There are no indications as to the health conditions of the individuals involved in the accident.
According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at the intersection of 30th Street East and East Avenue G at around 5:30 p.m.
Witnesses described a head-on collision to authorities, involving a four-door sedan and a pick-up truck. One of the vehicles was reportedly on fire and one was approximately 50-to-75 feet off the roadway.
