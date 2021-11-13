COMMERCE (CBSLA) – It might not feel like winter in California yet, but that didn’t stop the annual tree lighting at The Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Saturday evening.
A crowd gathered to watch the 115-foot tree light up with the 18,00 lights that covered nearly every branch. It is also adorned with over 10,000 ornaments.
The lighting took place at 5:45 p.m., which now comes with plenty of darkness thanks to Daylight Saving Time, which went into effect on November 7.
Delivered in October, the white fir from Mount Shasta is the tallest live tree in all of California this year. It even stands 25-feet taller than the Pacific Wheel, the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica pier.
This is the 20th Annual Tree Lighting at The Citadel. With the lighting of the tree, visitors can expect visits from Santa Claus and even occasional flurries of “snow.”