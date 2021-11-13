LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The same day the Los Angeles Rams signed wideout Odell Beckham Jr., receiver Robert Woods, a major piece of the team’s offense, suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
"You're sick for Robert," said head coach Sean McVay. "He's epitomized everything that's been right about this place. (He's) such a great competitor, such a tough player."
Woods tore his ACL during practice on Friday. While he finished practice and even spoke to the media after, tests later revealed the seriousness of the injury.
"He's just running," said McVay. "Puts his foot in the ground weird and he came back and said he felt okay. We ended up getting a scan unfortunately it revealed the result that we all know. But he'll attack his rehab the right way.
Woods was second on the team in targets (69) receptions (45), receiving yards (556) and receiving touchdowns (four). He only trailed teammate and league leader Cooper Kupp.
"[I] love Robert Woods and guys will be asked to step up in his absence," McVay said. "You don't ever replace a player like him, but it'll certainly require a lot of guys to play better and really carry the torch because of everything you miss without him."
In the wake of Woods’ injury, the Rams will look to new addition Beckham Jr. and second-year receiver Van Jefferson to replace Woods’ production. Rookie seventh-round pick Ben Skowronek and undrafted free agent J.J. Koski are also in the roster to add depth to receiving core.