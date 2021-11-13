SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Santa Monica Police have reported a fatal hit-and-run that occurred around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
The incident took place on 10th Street and Pico Boulevard, when a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
It is currently unclear whether or not the victim was in a crosswalk when he was hit.
There are not currently any descriptions of either the car or the driver involved.
Santa Monica Police Departments Major Accident Response team has opened an investigation, and are searching for surveillance footage in the area.
This is a breaking story. Check back for details.
