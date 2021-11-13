FLORENCE (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles man is in stable condition on Saturday after being shot while sitting in his car in the Florence area of South L.A.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim, 43-years-old, was sitting alone in his vehicle on the 300 block of West 79th Street when he was approached by the suspect.
The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
An investigation has been launched onto the events leading up to the incident, but authorities have announced that the suspect may be a 16-year-old male, who ran from the scene on foot.
