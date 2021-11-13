CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
WINNIPEG, MB – NOVEMBER 13: Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor (81) scores on Los Angeles Kings goalie Calvin Petersen (40) during the regular season game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on November 13, 2021 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg MB. (Photo by Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Kyle Connor and Dylan DeMelo also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots,

Carl Grundstrom and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Kings, who snapped a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen had 20 saves.

Scheifele’s winner was his first goal of the season.

DeMelo tied the score 2-2 with the Jets short-handed with 6:24 left in the third period. Andrew Copp set him up for a clear shot that beat Petersen for DeMelo’s first goal with Winnipeg and first since March 21, 2019, when he was with Ottawa.

Lemieux gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at with 5:38 left in second when he pounced on the rebound of a shot by Blake Lizotte.

The Jets opened the scoring just 1:59 into the game as Connor got his team-leading 11th when he pounced on his own rebound after a point shot by Logan Stanley.

Grundstrom tied it at 4:02 when his shot from a bad angle beat Hellebuyck over the shoulder.

