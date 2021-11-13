GLENDORA (CBSLA) – The Foothill Gold Line Construction scheduled for this weekend will continue on Sunday evening.

Part of Lone Hill Avenue, which has undergone several closures over the last few weeks, will temporarily re-open on Saturday night at 9 p.m., only to be re-closed on Sunday evening at 11 p.m.

The section of Lone Hill Avenue between Auto Centre Drive and Glendora Marketplace will be closed to all traffic as KPJV (Kiewit-Parsons Joint Venture) construction crews build new light rail bridge foundations.

From then, the road will be closed for two full days to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, with one brief opening on Monday morning.

It is scheduled to be reopened at 3 a.m. on Monday, with only one lane open in each direction until 10 a.m. to accommodate morning traffic.

Foothill Transit Line 284 stops on Lone Hill Avenue will be temporarily relocated to Overland Court and Petunia Street during the two-day full closure.

The Foothill Gold Line Extension, which broke ground in 2017, is expected to be completed sometime in 2025. It is part of a four station, 9.1 mile extension from Glendora to Pomona. The four stations will be set in Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne and Pomona, with hopes for stations in both Claremont and Montclair.

