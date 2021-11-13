LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers extended their win streak to seven as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves for the third time this season, 129-102.

Paul George once again led the Clippers in scoring putting up 23 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists while only playing 27 minutes. Reggie Jackson was close behind George scoring 21 points on 9 for 16 shooting.

Ivica Zubac recorded his fourth double-double of the month with 10 points and 12 rebounds with Eric Bledsoe almost recording a double-double scoring 14 points and recording 9 assists. The Clippers bench also came alive with backup center Isaiah Hartenstein recording his first double-double of the year with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Terance Mann also scored 16 points.

Second-year forward Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring with 21 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. The Clippers held Edwards’ co-star Karl Anthony-Towns to only eight points on 3 for 11 shooting. Anthony-Towns also grabbed eight boards. D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels each scored 15 points.

Patrick Beverly struggled against his former team scoring only five points, however, before the game fans gave him a standing ovation after a tribute video played on the jumbotron. Beverly thanked the fans with a heart fashioned out of his fingers.

The game was initially close as the two teams traded leads six times and tied seven times but the Clippers took the lead at the end of the first and never looked back. They took what was a six-point lead at the end of the first and extended it to 27 points, outscoring the Timberwolves 38 to 17 to end the half.

The Clippers look to extend their win streak against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Nov. 14. The Bulls are coming off a loss against the Golden State Warriors.