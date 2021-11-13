LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Saturday, Chinese American veterans of World War II were recognized and awarded with Congressional Gold Medal replicas in Chinatown.
About 160 were awarded today at the First Chinese Baptist Church as a formal thank you for their military service.
About 20,000 Chinese Americans served during WWII, but many faced discrimination and racial inequities during this period. However, as the Chinese American Citizens Alliance stated, they all served with dignity.
"I never thought I'd get a medal for serving," said veteran Robert Yup. "I thought was my duty to go and that's what I did."
Congress formally recognized Chinese American veterans for their service in WWII late last year in December 2020.