BURBANK (CBSLA) – Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill, the bar that raised controversy over their defiance of coronavirus mandates and restrictions, was sold on Tuesday.

The new owner is listed as Old Fashioned Investment, LLC. Little was found upon looking into the origin of the new owner.

City officials announced that the fence that has surrounded the property for the last several months was removed on Friday, despite not receiving an application for reuse of the property at this point.

In June, the bar underwent a forced eviction from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department due to their refusal to shut their doors during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This all began nearly a year ago, when the bar had its business license revoked by the city of Burbank for violating health orders in February. A cease-and-desist order was filed against the restaurant as early as January 2021, for disregarding the city’s outdoor dining ban.

The former owner, Isabelle Lepejian, formally received a writ of possession from the City of Burbank in June, following one of the many arrests of her son who was on the premises when he wasn’t supposed to be, operating the bar during despite multiple fines and warnings from law enforcement and government officials.

Lucas was arrested on multiple occasions, according to authorities, often for “altering efforts the city has implemented to prevent entry into the establishment, due to the unsafe conditions and to be compliant with the city’s safety codes,” amongst other things.

Ironically, the eviction process was began by the ex-wife of then owner Baret Lepejian and their son Lucas Lepejian, who was managing the property.

Her possession of the property was finally granted in October. Upon her completion of the eviction process, she put the property up for sale.

Former owner, Baret, told the Los Angeles Times: “Show me one shred of evidence how I am endangering the public … This has never been about safety or the public. It’s never been about that. This whole thing is about fear and control.”

Baret currently lives in Thailand, where he was been living while his children operated the restaurant. He openly supported all of their defiant actions and still vows not to pay the $50,000+ in fines that his business has incurred over the last year.

All of these actions are separate from those taken by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff, who imposed a preliminary injunction and levied $1,150 in sanctions against Barfly Inc., the operating company for Tinhorn Flats, in April, as they were operating without the required permits.

