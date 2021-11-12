ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Orange County has revealed that there is substantial interest from parents who want to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.READ MORE: Granada Hills Hoarding House Filling Up With Belongings Again
Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, a health official for Orange County, has reported that there have been over 7,500 administered vaccinations for children aged 5-to-11 years old since the vaccination was made available to this age group on November 3.
On Tuesday, the county administered over 3,000 doses to children, reflecting what Chinsio-Kwong called a “healthy demand” in the vaccine.
Across the nation, there are nearly 28 million children that fall within this age range. As of Friday, it is estimated that almost 900,000 have already gotten their first dosage of the vaccine. In California alone, that number sits somewhere around 110,000.
Kwong remarked that that number would likely shoot up over the coming days, with kids being out of school for the weekend. According to the LA Times report, over 700,000 appointments have been made nationally for children to receive their first dosage.
Los Angeles County leaders have issued hopes of having around 900 locations for on-site vaccination, especially in urban areas where some families may not have personal transportation methods.
Parents can book appointments through the California Department of Public Health website.
Experts urge those who are eligible, including both youth vaccination and those ready for booster shots ,to get vaccinated as we head into the winter season, which will likely bring a new surge of COVID-19 cases.