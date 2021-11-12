HOUSTON (CBSLA) – Attorneys gathered in Houston on Friday to announce lawsuits on behalf of more than 100 surviving victims of the Astroworld Festival that claimed the lives of nine people.

“You shouldn’t die, going to a concert,” attorney Ben Crump said.

Crump and attorney Hillard said Friday that they have filed lawsuits for more than 200 Astroworld concertgoers against event promoter and organizer Live Nation, and hip hop artist Travis Scott, who was the concert’s headliner.

Chaos broke out at the concert when Scott took the stage on Nov. 5. During Scott’s performance, thousands of concertgoers began pushing towards the stage, squeezing thousands of people together.

“There’s people on the ground trying to use me to pull themselves up. I just remember thinking, if I fall, it’s over for me,” Dishon Isaac said.

Critics of the concert are asking: where was law enforcement when the crowd began to break out of control?

New video that was shared by a source close to Astroworld Festival shows police officers near the stage seem unaware of what was happening.

As a result, Scott’s representatives are insisting that he is not at fault for the tragedy erupting.

“Just like the police officers who were standing in front of the stage, he could not tell what was going on,” Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, Scott’s spokesperson said on CBS This Morning Friday. “Travis had no idea what was going on until well later, hours and hours later.”

Attorneys say Live Nation is at fault. They add that the concert should have never happened.

“This notion that Travis had the ability to stop the concert is ludicrous,” Rawlings-Blake said. “You have a 59 page operation plan and it clearly says that the only two people who have the authority to stop the concert were the executive producer and the concert producer.