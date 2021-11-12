ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A missing 16-year-old was identified Friday as a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man in Rosemead.
Mariano Coc has been missing from his home in South El Monte since Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a fatal crash that happened Monday at about 10:30 a.m.
Authorities say a 61-year-old man was hit by a black 2009 Nissan Altima on San Gabriel Boulevard, south of Garvey. The man, who was not identified, suffered severe, life-threatening injuries, and died a few days later.
The Altima, which had a white bumper, has been located, but authorities on Tuesday said they had not identified the driver.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact sheriff’s Detective Bravo (626) 292-3389.