LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Japan Airlines announced on Friday that their budget carrier, Zip Air, will introduce a service that provides a connection between Los Angeles and Tokyo.

“We are thrilled to have Zip Air offer its service at Los Angeles International Airport, which will further strengthen the cultural and economic ties between our cities,” said Becca Doten, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles World Airports.

This will be the first first low-cost airline to fly a pan-Pacific route between Asia and North America.

The route is scheduled to begin on December 25, offering three nonstop flights a week between Tokyo Narita International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Zip Air offers a variety of amenities for travelers, including free internet onboard, inflight meals and a paid-lounge where members can relax pre-flight. They operate using Boeing 787-8 aircraft for international flights.

Reservations are available immediately starting on November 12.

President of Zip Air, Shingo Nishida issued a statement via the airline’s website:

“Ever since the introduction of ZIPAIR, one of our key goals was to establish a flight across the Pacific and I could not be prouder to stand here today to announce the launch of our Los Angeles route. Our mission is to define a new standard in the air travel industry by offering a unique low-cost business model on long-haul international routes. ZIPAIR features a NEW BASIC travel experience by offering personalized services during the flight, which will essentially shorten the sense of time. We are eager to welcome travelers in the U.S. to personally experience this truly new concept in air travel.”