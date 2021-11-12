BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested in the city of Bell following a dangerous high-speed pursuit that traversed several Los Angeles freeway Thursday night.
The pursuit began at around 9 p.m. when Los Angeles police tried to pull over the suspect for reckless driving in the area of Normandie Avenue and 52nd Street in South L.A.
When he refused to stop, a chase ensued, winding its way across several freeways, including the 10, 70 and 5 Freeways.
Sky2 was over the scene as the pursuit made its way into downtown L.A. and then Boyle Heights, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour.
The suspect eventually surrendered on the 710 Freeway in the city of Bell at around 9:15 p.m. He was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if his vehicle was stolen.
