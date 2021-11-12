COMMERCE (CBSLA) – One suspect was killed and a second wounded in a shooting involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning in Commerce. A deputy was also hurt, but not from a gunshot wound.
The shooting occurred in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Gerhart Avenue, at around 4 a.m., after deputies had responded to a 911 call about suspicious activity outside of a gas station.
Two suspects, a man and a woman were struck by gunfire, the sheriff’s department told CBSLA. One died and the second was hospitalized in unknown condition. No names have been released.
A male deputy was also taken to a hospital with facial injuries, but not from a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. He is expected to survive.
The circumstances that lead up to the shooting were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the suspects were armed or exchanged gunfire with deputies.