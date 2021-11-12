SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Authorities are seeking public assistance in finding the alleged suspect in a hit-and-run that nearly killed a pedestrian at 1 a.m. on October 31.
The incident occurred around Wilshire Boulevard and Third Street according to the Santa Monica Police Department. The driver hit a pedestrian who sustained serious injury.
The authorities are looking for a white Infiniti G-Series sedan that has no front license plate. They also state that there should be major damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle.
So far, this is the only information available on the suspect, with no additional information on the motorist known at this time.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at 310-458-8954 or via email at evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov; or the watch commander at 310-458-8461.
