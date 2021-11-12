HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl worth about $1 million have been seized as part of an investigation into drug trafficking out of Mexico, Huntington Beach police said this week.
Huntington Beach police detectives say they started investigating the Mexico-based group last month after learning of their drug supply distribution into Orange and Los Angeles counties.
Two men, ages 21 and 29, were arrested Tuesday in the city of Bell. When they were arrested, police say one of the men was in possession of 20 pounds of methamphetamine, prompting detectives to search his home, where more drugs and at least two handguns were found.
In all, police seized 317 pounds of methamphetamine and 17 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl. The seizure has an estimated wholesale value of more than $1 million, Huntington Beach police officials said.
The names of the two men were not released. Because of the ongoing investigation, police said no further details would be released at this time.