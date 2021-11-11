CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Thursday, we celebrate the brave men and women who have served this nation through service in our military branches. Many local businesses and national chains are offering discounts and free products and services to those who have served.

Some offers have restrictions so please check the individual websites before heading over to receive your discount or free item. Offers are available Thursday, November 11th only, unless otherwise noted.

Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase (November 11th-13th)

Great Clips: Free haircut

Office Depot/OfficeMax: 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchase (November 11th-13th)

Sport Clips: Free haircut

Staples: 25% discount (November 7th – November 13th)

uBreakiFix: 20% off computer services

Walgreens: 20% off regular price eligible items (November 11th-14th)

Fast Food/Convenience

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries

Dunkin’: Free donut

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small coffee

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Pilot Flying J: Free meal

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee

TCBY: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt

Wendy’s: Free breakfast combo from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Wienerschnitzel: Free chili dog, small fries, and small Pepsi

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal from a special menu and a Dr. Pepper

Bonefish Grill: 10% discount

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree from special menu and beverage plus a BOGO coupon, valid November 12th – November 20th

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 10% discount

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet

Claim Jumper: Free entree

Coco’s Bakery: BOGO entree

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Sandwich

Golden Corral: Free dinner

IHop: Free ‘Red, White & Blueberry’ pancakes

Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% discount

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich

Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti

Manhattan Bagel: Free coffee

On the Border: Free ‘Pick 2 Combo’

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from special menu

Texas de Brazil: 25% discount (November 8th – November 11th)