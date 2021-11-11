LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — In celebration of Veterans Day, a food drive was being held at Veterans Memorial Stadium to help hundreds of families in need.

This is my favorite event of all the food distributions that we do because as a veteran, I get the opportunity to help other veterans,” said volunteer Tamry McCauley.

When McCauley isn’t serving the U.S. Space Force, she spends time trying to help fellow veterans struggling with hunger and homelessness.

“It’s heartbreaking to see our men and women who fought for this country, died for this country, to see veterans sleeping on the side of the road or on the side of the freeway,” McCauley said.

She and others helped to hand out a week’s worth of food to veterans and other community members in need.

The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and the Los Angeles Food Bank helped host the event, giving out food to 1,000 families.

Among those that drove up was veteran Albert Vega. Vega is a proud marine who said the pandemic hit him and others hard and he’s grateful for the help this Veteran’s Day to put food on his family’s table.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It means that people care.”

Also volunteering Thursday was marine Kai Chan. He said he volunteered because he wants fellow veterans to know their service will never be forgotten.

“They literally put their life on the line for us,” he said. “They’re the lucky ones that actually came back. And for us, we want to honor them the way that they protected us.”

In addition to supporting veterans, some of the meals were also given out to local families in need.