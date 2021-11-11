SEATTLE (AP) — Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night.

Josh Mahura scored twice to help the Ducks win their sixth in a row in their first game since general manager Bob Murray’s resignation on Wednesday amid an investigation into his conduct. The Ducks have an eight-game unbeaten streak.

John Gibson had 21 saves for his fifth straight victory, and 18-year-old rookie Mason McTavish scored his second career goal.

Terry made it 2-0 at 3:10 of the second, then assisted on Kevin Shattenkirk’s goal that made it 4-2 late in the period. Hampus Lindholm added the winner midway through the third, and Mahura had an empty-netter for his second score of the game.

Seattle’s Jordan Eberle cut it to 4-3 early in the fourth on a 2-on-1 breakaway with his eighth goal in eight games. And Jared McCann cut it to 5-4 with his second goal after Lindholm’s goal, but Mahura and Terry put it out of reach in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

Terry is on a career-high points streak with 11 goals and eight assists in the last 13 games. It’s the longest streak by a Ducks player since Ryan Getzlaf had a 14-gamer in 2013. Only three players have longer streaks: Corey Perry (19 games), Teemu Selanne (17 games) and Getzlaf.

C Isac Lundestrom left the game after being checked into the boards by D Jeremy Lauzon in the first period and didn’t return. Lauzon earned a double minor and later fought Josh Manson at center ice.