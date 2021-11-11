MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities were searching Manhattan Beach for a grand theft auto suspect who avoided police during a pursuit on Thursday evening.
He was arrested around 9:30PM and the area has been cleared by authorities.
The pursuit began in the Marina Del Rey area, and ended when he stopped the car on Sepulveda Boulevard. The suspect then exited the stolen vehicle, a white work van, and began running through various parking lots and buildings before ending up in an empty Manhattan Beach home on the corner of Oak Avenue and 27th Street.
Authorities were alerted of the man’s presence in the empty home by the owner, who got an alert via the home security system.
K-9 is on scene as authorities search for the suspect. The suspect was alone in the home.