LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has reported that at least one person is dead following a shooting in Lynwood on Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred on Euclid Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Park around 7PM.
The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released a name or information on the victim pending the notification of kin.
Sheriff’s Deputies have launched an investigation into the incident, and are urging anyone with information to contact them at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
