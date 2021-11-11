MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — Police sought the public’s help Thursday to find a 34-year-old woman who went missing last month in Monterey Park.
Shirley Duong was last seen on Oct. 25 by her sister. Duong told her sister she was going to meet a friend and never returned home. Her family found her car parked in front of their former home in Los Angeles.
Duong is described as an Asian-American woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds.
She has wavy dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a light-colored button-down top and light-colored tights.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call Monterey Park police at 626-307-1200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.
