LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
The team confirmed the deal on Twitter saying, “Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix,” alongside a picture of Beckham.
Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix. 😏
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021
Last week, Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns and put on waivers as a free agent.
Beckham, 29, tallied 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games with the Browns.
The deal comes ten days after the Rams acquired linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos.
