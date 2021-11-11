RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — What sound does a train make? Any child will tell you it’s not “meow.”
There were several reports of meowing heard around the retired train that had been installed at Fairmount Park in the 1950s – but the cat making those sounds could not be found. Feral cats and kittens are known to frequent the area, and one apparently climbed the exhaust stack before falling into the smoke box, according to Riverside County Animal Services spokesman John Welsh.READ MORE: Los Angeles Rams Agree To Deal With Odell Beckham Jr.
Animal Services officers visited the park several times, and could hear the kitten’s cries, but they could not get into the smoke box, Welsh said. Eventually, they removed the front door and placed two traps inside the smoke box.
READ MORE: Police Searching For 34-Year-Old Shirley Duong Missing From Monterey Park
Welsh says a kitten was found in one of the traps Wednesday. She appears to be shy, but in good health, and was taken to a county animal shelter in Jurupa Valley for a veterinary examination.
“He is very nervous and shy but we think he is young enough to become a sweet cat in the right loving home environment,” Welsh said in an email.MORE NEWS: Gusty Santa Ana Winds Raise Southland Wildfire Risk
The kitten has been nicknamed Casey Jones, for the famous locomotive engineer. Casey Jones will eventually be put up for adoption.